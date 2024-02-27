HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER: New White House Christmas ornament a tribute to Jimmy Carter.
Come to think of it, the Biden Administration bears a certain resemblance to the Quimby Administration.
HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTER: New White House Christmas ornament a tribute to Jimmy Carter.
Come to think of it, the Biden Administration bears a certain resemblance to the Quimby Administration.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.