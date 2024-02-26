AARON BUSHNELL DIED FOR WHAT HE BELIEVED IN: Namely, Hating Jews.

You might think you’re an antisemite in good standing. You might belong to a neo-Nazi group, or a “pro-Palestine” group, or some other group that’s obsessed with the eradication of the Jews. You might march around and scream and yell and block traffic. You might even attack people for being Jews or sympathizing with Jews.

But have you ever set yourself on fire? I mean literally. Have you ever doused yourself in an accelerant, lit a match, and set yourself ablaze because you just hate Jews that much?

A brave martyr named Aaron Bushnell just did. . . .

I didn’t know who Aaron Bushnell was yesterday, and I’ll probably forget him by tomorrow. But for today, I live in hope that this young man’s sacrifice will inspire the rest of these “pro-Palestinian” Nazis to do us all a favor.

In a world where “12-hour hunger strike” isn’t considered an oxymoron, where hashtag activism is as far as most of these miserable bigots go, at least Bushnell had the courage of his convictions.

He was willing to die for what he believed in: hating Jews.