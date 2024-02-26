GOOGLE’S GEMINI FAILURE: AN ANALYSIS.

Gemini’s ridiculous–I mean that literally, as it inspired an enormous amount of ridicule–photo generation bias isn’t really important in and of itself. AI photos generated by Gemini are not good enough to be “deep fakes,” and everybody can see how stupid these images look.

So why is the story so important?

It showed us the man behind the curtain, and not in some abstract way. We got to see the world Google is trying to recreate in pictures worth more than a thousand words.

We see that Google’s world is a carefully constructed lie.