February 26, 2024

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: State of Maryland vs. The Takoma Torch. “My name is Eric Saul, and I am the creator of the Takoma Torch. Unfortunately, this is not a satirical article. Instead, this a disturbing true story that I never would have believed was possible: the Montgomery County State’s Attorney has criminally charged me for a satirical tweet. Here’s how it happened.”

Posted at 7:56 am by Glenn Reynolds