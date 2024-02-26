LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: State of Maryland vs. The Takoma Torch. “My name is Eric Saul, and I am the creator of the Takoma Torch. Unfortunately, this is not a satirical article. Instead, this a disturbing true story that I never would have believed was possible: the Montgomery County State’s Attorney has criminally charged me for a satirical tweet. Here’s how it happened.”
