BIG UPSWING IN VIOLENCE AGAINST CHURCHES: New analysis by the Family Research Council sees huge increase in violent acts committed against churches. There were at least 436 such acts in the 11 months between January and November 2023, more than double the total of 2022. Tolerance for me, but not for thee.
