MORE ON AMERICA’S INTERNAL REFUGEES: A Blue State Exodus: Who Can Afford To Be A Liberal.

Is the blue state exodus from California, New York, and Illinois making red states like Florida, Texas, and South Carolina more liberal? Studies suggest the answer is no. . . .

I disagree with the comment by Lush, “When you’re younger you can afford to be a liberal.”

Instead, I propose the first group of people who can most afford to be liberals are the political class that takes advantage of young idealistic fools. The process is accurately called “vote buying”.

The second group that can afford to be liberals are the arrogant elites such as Bill Gates and George Soros.

Blue state exodus is largely Red or Independent because Republicans and Independents make up the majority of people with enough money to afford a house and choose to do so in a non-blue state for tax purposes.

As a result of blue state exodus, the blue states will get bluer and bluer until the whole thing blows up in the faces of blue state politicians.