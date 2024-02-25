LABEL ACCURACY: Study: Dietary supplements fail versus prescription drugs with same active ingredient. “A new study that compares the label accuracy of a generic drug versus a dietary supplement with the same active pharmaceutical ingredient found that the supplement fared very poorly when stacked up against the prescription version. . . . Of them, 90%, or nine out of 10 brands, had an inaccurate amount of galantamine listed on the label, and 30%, or three out of 10 brands, were contaminated with bacteria that could cause diarrheal illnesses if consumed at higher levels.”