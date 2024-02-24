FLORIDA LEGISLATURE PASSES ‘BAN’ ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR UNDER-16 KIDS. This seems obviously unconstitutional, and DeSantis may not sign it. But man, as a parent of teens, I can tell you that the peer pressure on your kids to get on these platforms (and expose themselves to the destructive behavior of other kids) is intense. It would be wise for the big platforms to make it much easier for parents to regulate this stuff, because that’s far preferable to the law stepping in.