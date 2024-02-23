SPACE: FAA to establish committee to refine launch licensing regulations. “In a speech at the FAA Commercial Space Transportation Conference here Feb. 21, Kelvin Coleman, FAA associate administrator for commercial space transportation, said the agency would establish an aerospace rulemaking committee, or SpARC, to find ways to streamline launch and reentry licensing regulations that went into effect nearly three years ago.”
