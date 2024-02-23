MARK JUDGE: The Demise of DC. “Washington’s now like one of those lost cities in the George Miller Mad Max movies. Those films are equal parts vehicular mayhem and quiet moments of sadness over the world blowing itself up. DC now elicits similar feelings. . . . Crime’s rampant and even the streets in rich neighborhoods aren’t safe. The answer? More speed and stop sign cameras to dissuade visitors with money.”
