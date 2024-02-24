THE ETERNALLY RADICAL IDEA’S WEEKEND UPDATE brings you news from the red carpet premiere of ‘The Coddling of the American Mind’ documentary (which is now available to stream!) & MUCH more!
THE ETERNALLY RADICAL IDEA’S WEEKEND UPDATE brings you news from the red carpet premiere of ‘The Coddling of the American Mind’ documentary (which is now available to stream!) & MUCH more!
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.