HMM: Men’s infertility linked to increased cancer risks among families. “A deficiency or absence of viable sperm in a man’s semen could spell danger for him and those closely related to him, new research suggests. Cancers are more likely to occur in these men and their families, reports a team led by Dr. Joemy Ramsay, an assistant professor at Utah University in Salt Lake City.”
