February 23, 2024

BIDEN AND THE UN ARE BEHIND THE BORDER DISASTER: Panama’s former SENAFRONT Director points to evidence UN policies and the activities of dozens of U.S.-based and international Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) prompted the flood of illegal immigrants coming to the U.S., beginning in 2016. The Epoch Times’ Darlene Sanchez talks to Panama’s Oriel Ortega.

Mark Tapscott