TOO !@#%$ MANY: Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many ‘Criminal Aliens’ Have Been Apprehended at the Border Since October.
And scarier is how many have got away and are among us. Waiting.
TOO !@#%$ MANY: Wow: Border Patrol Reveals How Many ‘Criminal Aliens’ Have Been Apprehended at the Border Since October.
And scarier is how many have got away and are among us. Waiting.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.