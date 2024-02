IF ONLY SOMEONE HAD CALLED AN ALARM, EVEN SOMEONE NO MORE REPUTABLE THAN A MID-LIST SCIFI AUTHOR! How low birth rates could threaten our civilization.

Yeah, so twenty years everyone told me I was nuts. Mind you, population is already falling worldwide. Has been falling for a while. No? Oh, you believe the numbers governments PFA. That’s a curious choice. (Salutes.) You do you. You just do you.