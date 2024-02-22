HOW MUCH OF A COLLAPSE IN THEIR REAL ESTATE MARKET CAN NY CITY HANDLE? The Businesses Fleeing Corrupt New York Amid $355 Million Trump Verdict.

“We invest for 14,000 investors at Cardone Capital that depend on cash flow. And if I can’t predict the cash flow because of some ruling, or because of the migrants, or because I can’t evict people, New York City just keeps doing every single thing they can to sell real estate in Florida, not sell real estate in New York,” [Cardone Capital’s Grant Cardone] said.