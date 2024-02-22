FROM BROWNCOAT TO GREEN LANTERN? New ‘Superman: Legacy’ movie could film in Cincinnati, Cleveland. What we know.
These are a few of the names slated to star in “Superman: Legacy” so far:
David Corenswet, known for the 2022 film “Pearl,” as Superman.
Rachel Brosnahan, of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fame, as Lois Lane.
Isabela Merced, who recently starred in “Madame Web,” as Hawkgirl.
Nathan Fillion, of “Castle” fame, as Green Lantern.
Skyler Gisondo, known for “The Righteous Gemstones,” as Jimmy Olsen.
Nicholas Hoult, of “The Great” fame, as Lex Luthor.