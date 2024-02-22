February 23, 2024

FROM BROWNCOAT TO GREEN LANTERN?  New ‘Superman: Legacy’ movie could film in Cincinnati, Cleveland. What we know.

These are a few of the names slated to star in “Superman: Legacy” so far:

  • David Corenswet, known for the 2022 film “Pearl,” as Superman.

  • Rachel Brosnahan, of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fame, as Lois Lane.

  • Isabela Merced, who recently starred in “Madame Web,” as Hawkgirl.

  • Nathan Fillion, of “Castle” fame, as Green Lantern.

  • Skyler Gisondo, known for “The Righteous Gemstones,” as Jimmy Olsen.

  • Nicholas Hoult, of “The Great” fame, as Lex Luthor.

Posted at 6:29 am by Sarah Hoyt