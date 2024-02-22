NEW GOOGLE SLOGAN: BE EVIL!
I just typed in a Google query on my phone and the top two choices are pro censorship! pic.twitter.com/NC9nIi2GcV
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024
