BRITAIN AFTER OPEN IMMIGRATION: Muslim Extremists Intimidate Parliament. “Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was trying to save Labour members from potentially having to vote against a resolution by the Scottish Independence Party that ‘called for an immediate ceasefire [in Gaza] and condemned the “collective punishment” of Palestinians.’ Why was Hoyle trying to avert the necessity to vote on that resolution? Not just for political reasons, but because a Muslim mob had gathered in Parliament Square and members were fearful for their safety.”