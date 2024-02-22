IT REALLY HAS TO BE UNDERSTOOD ON ITS OWN TERMS: Slogging Through the Past.

And it should never be assumed our ways are superior. There is no arrow of history. We’re making it up as we go along. I consider the abolition of slavery a plus. But compulsory education controlled from DC might be an enslaving of young minds. (And bodies.) Not to mention an infringement of parental rights. What? Do I prefer ignorance? No. And I have yet to see how the public schools aren’t mechanisms to enforce ignorance.