WHO’D HAVE EXPECTED SUCH REACTIONS? Major investors pull business from New York City following Trump verdict.
Only sane people, of which the left knows none.
WHO’D HAVE EXPECTED SUCH REACTIONS? Major investors pull business from New York City following Trump verdict.
Only sane people, of which the left knows none.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.