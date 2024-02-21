FIGHT THE POWER:
BREAKING: National Ms Society just released a statement backtracking on the entire story saying they were WRONG and APOLOGIZE to the 90-year-old volunteer who they forced to step down over pronouns.
“We realize now that we made a mistake.” “As an organization, we fell short.”… https://t.co/rhNSSPKQxo pic.twitter.com/5XJJjgdamm
After doubling down a couple of times saying that they were correct, they apparently faced a massive backlash that threatened their revenue stream. So now they’re contrite.
This isn’t an apology. It’s a plea forget what they did so they can get back to business as usual.
