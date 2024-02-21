IF YOU CAN’T DO IT, BUY IT: Blue Origin has emerged as the likely buyer for United Launch Alliance: Pairing of two launch companies could provide more robust competition to SpaceX.
Blue Origin is mostly a potential launch company.
