THAT’S WHO USUALLY RUNS TYRANNIES: We’re Living Under A Tyranny Of Mediocre Morons. “What I will emphasize, however, because a lot of people are too polite to say it out loud, is that above and beyond her obvious corruption, Fani Willis is a complete moron. Put aside the fact that she’s trying to sabotage the upcoming election in a flagrant act of election interference. Fani Willis — the chief law enforcement officer in Fulton County, Georgia — is not even remotely close to being a bright woman. This hearing made that very clear. And the implications could not be any more significant.”