THEY’VE BEEN CULLING FOR POLITICAL LEANINGS FOR A LONG TIME: ‘Damage’ Caused by 2023 Hugo Awards Controversy.

They just used to be more discrete in the time before the masks fell. And I’m not the only one laughing and buying popcorn futures: The Current State of the Cannibal Feeding Frenzy.

The favorite flavor of the Statist is always another Statist. Done to a turn. You have to have a heart of stone not to laugh like an hyena.