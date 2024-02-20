I THINK THEY MEAN “INHABITED,” NOT “HABITABLE.” Titan, Saturn’s Largest Moon, Most Likely Not Habitable. “A study led by Western astrobiologist Catherine Neish shows the subsurface ocean of Titan – the largest moon of Saturn – is most likely a non-habitable environment, meaning any hope of finding life in the icy world is dead in the water.”
