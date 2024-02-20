ELON NEEDS ALLIES: Musk’s SpaceX Forges Tighter Links With U.S. Spy and Military Agencies: Company has grown from a for-hire rocket launcher into a major national-security contractor. His overriding goal is to establish a spacefaring civilization. To ward off his enemies, he’s allied himself with the most powerful part of the Deep State. I hope it works. The risk is that SpaceX will be turned into just another bloated defense contractor. I think that risk is low as long as Musk is at the helm.