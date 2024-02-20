NOT SEXY ENOUGH TO GET THE ATTENTION IT DESERVES: CDR Salamander: Sealift: a Tragedy of Numbers. “Have you ever seen the horror movie where victims knew they were doomed left a written record – or just their name – so there would be some proof they ever existed? Maybe they left evidence for others in the future to find out what happened, who the perpetrator was … what caused the unfolding tragedy? After reading the letter of February 6th from Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, to Ann C. Phillips, Administrator, Maritime Administration, that is exactly what came to mind.”