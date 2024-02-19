RULE OF LAW IN NEW YORK: “What is the ‘extraordinary, unusual circumstance’? Being Donald Trump? If so, she’s revealing that she believes the prosecutors went after the man, not the crime, an abhorrent abuse of power. So, whatever she thinks, she can’t mean to be saying that. What else is there?”

Nothing. We were told up front not to normalize Trump, and the Democrats have denormalized themselves in response.

From the comments: “I’ve always thought that Donald Trump was a bit of a clown. I largely still think that. So why are our rulers so hell bent on eliminating him that they are willing to throw away every last vestige of their credibility? It makes me wonder.”

Me too.