LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: School Committee members explain why they want National Guard’s help at Brockton High. “In the letter, the four School Committee members wrote that the school has experienced a disturbing increase in incidents related to violence, security concerns and substance abuse over the past few months. They also claimed that the situation at Brockton High has gotten so bad that 35 teachers recently missed school.”
