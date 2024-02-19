TRUMP-HATER RICHARD PAINTER, IN THE ATLANTIC: Step Aside, Fani Willis. A friend comments: “And they even gave her the ‘unflattering B&W photo’ treatment.”
That’s how bad it’s gotten.
