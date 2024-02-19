SPEAKING OF EUROPE, APPARENTLY UNCONTROLLED IMMIGRATION IS WORKING OUT FOR THEM AS WELL AS IT IS FOR US: What’s happening in Holland? Video shows rioters breaking into opera house in The Hague.

Repeat after me: the West is not wealthy because the rest of the world is poor. The worst colonialism we ever practiced was exporting Marxism to the rest of the world, but then they loved it and asked for more, so it’s their problem. We owe the rest of the world nothing but a swift kick in the rear. We certainly don’t owe them the right to colonize us.