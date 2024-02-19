IT’S OKAY. HE ISN’T. THE FREE WORLD — AH! — IS LEADERLESS: Should a senile old man be the leader of the free world?
If I’m reading the farmer revolt right, we have way too many would-be leaders, and way too little freedom.
IT’S OKAY. HE ISN’T. THE FREE WORLD — AH! — IS LEADERLESS: Should a senile old man be the leader of the free world?
If I’m reading the farmer revolt right, we have way too many would-be leaders, and way too little freedom.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.