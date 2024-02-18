IT’S OBVIOUSLY THE FAULT OF THE AUTHORITIES FOR NOT CALLING HIM AN UBER: Man Steals Semi Hauling $1.25 Million Worth of New Corvettes for Ride Home from Prison: The suspect had just been released from jail and needed a ride home when he decided to steal a truck carrying over $1 million worth of new Chevrolet Corvettes.
