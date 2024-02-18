PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION IS A CESSPIT OF RACISM. SHUT IT DOWN. Pennsylvania state senator releases report of ‘severe’ racism at state universities.
I mean if it’s this bad after three generations of reform efforts, it can’t be saved.
