WE COULD USE SOME CHAINSAWING HERE AT HOME: CPAC scores 'chainsaw' Argentine President Javier Milei. "He will join El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele at the four-day event that is also expected to feature former President Donald Trump, who is making his record-setting 14th appearance. The populist presidents won big with promises to reform their governments and bureaucracies dramatically. Bukele was reelected this month with an estimated 85% of the vote. Milei won in November with over 55% of the vote. Both are also popular among American Hispanics, and their message to the CPAC is expected to be watched closely. Milei and Trump are scheduled to speak on Saturday, Feb. 24."