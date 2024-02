MICHAEL BARONE: America’s Dysfunctional Overclass. “What does America’s overclass think of the rest of us? The short answer is ‘not much.’ They think ordinary people’s splurging on natural resources is destroying the planet and needs to be cut back forcefully. And that the government needs to stamp down on ordinary people enjoying luxuries that, in their view, should be reserved for the top elites.”

And that’s not speculation. That’s what they said themselves when asked by Scott Rasmussen.