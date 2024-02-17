GENOCIDE IS NORMAL IN HUMAN HISTORY: Ancient DNA Reveals a Tragic Genocide Hidden in Humanity’s Past. “The rise of farming in late Stone Age Europe was no smooth transition from hunter-gatherer lifestyles but a bloody takeover that saw nomadic populations wiped out by farmer-settlers in a few generations, a new study has found. ‘This transition has previously been presented as peaceful. . . . However, our study indicates the opposite. In addition to violent death, it is likely that new pathogens from livestock finished off many gatherers.”