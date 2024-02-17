HIGHER EDUCATION BLOAT: Former Penn President Shatters Record For Highest-Paid College President: $22,866,127.
Congress should cap compensation for nonprofit executives, including higher ed executives.
HIGHER EDUCATION BLOAT: Former Penn President Shatters Record For Highest-Paid College President: $22,866,127.
Congress should cap compensation for nonprofit executives, including higher ed executives.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.