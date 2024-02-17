SUCH A DEAL: I am sometimes asked about books I have found especially useful or enlightening and over the years with HillFaith I have offered free copies of three in particular.

That offer is being renewed: Go here on HillFaith, tell me which one (or two or three) you want, email me your snail mail address, and I send them via Uncle Sam on their way to you. You don’t even have to pay for shipping!

The three paperbacks include “More Than A Carpenter” by Josh McDowell and his son Sean. This is an updated edition of the classic, succinct presentation of the evidence for Jesus’ literal resurrection

The second one is “What Time Is Purple” by Tom Hammond. At a mere 46 pages, this one is more of a monograph and it deals with logical fallacies behind questions such as “who made God.”

Third is Lee Strobel’s “The Case for Christ.” Having been a journo for lo these many years, I may be a bit biased here as Strobel is a former investigative journalist who, as an atheist, set out to disprove Christianity. This book documents the hows and whys of his journey from atheism to faith.