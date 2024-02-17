FANI WILLIS IS REALLY CREATING MAYHEM AMID THE ATLANTA BAR: Bradley worried about losing law license by testifying.

Terrence Bradley says he’s concerned about losing his law license if he testifies about his former client, Nathan Wade. Bradley says the State Bar of Georgia told him that “any communications” he had with Wade could be covered by attorney-client privilege.

Merchant says Bradley can testify about his knowledge of Wade outside the divorce, such as what Bradley observed as Wade’s law partner. She says Wade waived certain attorney-client privilege when he acknowledged his relationship with Willis in court filings.