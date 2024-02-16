THERE’S BEEN ENTIRELY TOO MUCH DEATH THIS YEAR: Medical Emergency Pascals.

These are friends, both younger than us. They moved so one of them could quit and write, and then…. well, this.

Some of you might have bumped into her at the Ann Althouse blog and others. She goes by Synova, and she does delightful little drawings I sometimes share. Like this one. (This link goes to her blog) Again, they’re younger than us, and this came completely out of the blue. There’s been a lot of it this year. If you can’t help, (and I think this year we all get that) please pray for them if you’re a praying kind.