OH YEAH, I’M SHOCKED, SHOCKED, SHOCKED: BREAKING: Police confirm that the Kansas City shooting was a dispute between several thugs, including 2 juveniles.
But yeah, new gun laws will totally solve this, because thugs totally follow laws, right?
