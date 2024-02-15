NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG. GUN CONTROL IS THE ANSWER!

Trump announced the start of Operation Legend in June 2020 after the shooting of 4 year old LeGend Taliferro in Kansas City in street violence

Federal assets were sent to violent cities across America, over 1500 arrested in the sweeps

Biden ended it his first day in office pic.twitter.com/mg96tS8INg

— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 15, 2024