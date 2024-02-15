WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
Three Falcon 9 launches in ~23 hours, completing our 13th, 14th, and 15th missions of the year pic.twitter.com/GIkUzBp9MH
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 16, 2024
WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
Three Falcon 9 launches in ~23 hours, completing our 13th, 14th, and 15th missions of the year pic.twitter.com/GIkUzBp9MH
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 16, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.