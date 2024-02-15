CDR SALAMANDER: The Little Carriers That Could: More Is Better. “As a final note, if you have not already, notice that their deployment has been extended well past six months, as expected. How much longer? We’ll see. This is just another reminder that the US Navy is not large enough. We do not have enough of everything to do what our nation requires of her.”
