On This Day in Space History: Feb. 15, 2013: Meteor explodes over Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Flashback: when the asteroid comes. Stay away from windows: “Most of the injuries in Chelyabinsk occurred when the shock wave from the blast sent broken window glass flying into the faces of spectators.”

Duck and cover is still good advice.. If you see a bright flash, get down and under cover — don’t race to the window to see what just happened.