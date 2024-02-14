STOP BEATING YOUR DRUMS FOR GUN-BANNING. LAWS WERE ALREADY DISOBEYED FOR THIS. CRIMINALS DON’T OBEY LAWS: One dead, 21 wounded amid shots fired into crowd after Kansas City Chiefs rally: Live updates.

All the bleating for more laws, and his serene CCP vice-roi Zhou Bai-Den demanding we ban guns because criminals use them to commit crimes at “unifying” events relating to the superbowl just make our conspiracy sensors tingle. Stop now while you’re ahead. This is not going to work. It would work on “progressives” yes, but we’re not stupid enough to be “progressives.”