SO GOOD FOR GAIA! South Africa Faces Most Severe Nationwide Power Cuts in Months. “South Africa is facing the most severe nationwide power cuts in months after state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. announced that it would implement so-called Stage 6 outages — taking 6,000 megawatts of demand off the grid — from midnight Saturday until further notice.”
