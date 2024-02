BAN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AT THE MILITARY ACADEMIES TOO. “SFFA argues that West Point and Annapolis focus inappropriately on race during the admissions process and that West Point’s ‘director of admissions brags that race is wholly determinative for hundreds if not thousands of applicants.'” Yeah, there’s no way that could go horribly wrong.

I long for the good old days when America’s military “leaders” were just talking about how they would warn the Chinese in advance if we decided to attack them.